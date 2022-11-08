5 inmates hospitalised with tuberculosis Loop Jamaica

Five cases of tuberculosis have been confirmed among inmates at one of the island’s correctional facilities.

The Department of Correctional Services, in a release Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Wellness is now conducting tuberculosis (TB) screening for inmates at the correctional facility, however, it did not name the facility.

The five inmates have been hospitalised and are said to be responding well to treatment.

“No staff member has tested positive for TB,” the Department of Correctional Services said.

The contacts of the hospitalised inmates have since been identified and are being screened, the release said.

“Already, close to 100 inmates have been administered the Mantoux skin test, which, together with screening for symptoms – including coughing, weight loss and fever – is done as part of the first level of evaluation for TB.

“The next level of evaluation involves a chest X-ray and a sputum test for which inmates are currently being scheduled,” the Department of Correctional Services said.

TB is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It usually attacks the lungs, though it can attack any part of the body, including the kidneys, spine, and brain, the release said.

Pointing out that not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick as two TB conditions exist: latent TB infection, which is where the bacteria live in the body without getting you sick, and TB disease, which is where the bacteria are active in the body.

“If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal,” the release said.