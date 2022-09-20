5 killed in Iran protests, rights group says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Five people have been killed by Iranian security forces during protests that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who was being held in police custody, according to a human rights monitor.

Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a Norwegian-registered organization monitoring rights violations in Iran, said five people were fatally shot during demonstrations in Iran’s Kurdish region on Monday. It said 75 others were injured in other cities over the weekend.

The UN’s Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif issued a statement on Tuesday expressing alarm at “the violent response by [Iranian] security forces” to the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the governor of Tehran, Mohsen Mansouri, accused the protesters of attacking police and destroying public property, claiming in a Twitter post late Monday that the protesters were “fully organized and trained to create disturbances in Tehran.”

CNN was unable to independently verify the reports of the deaths and injuries.

