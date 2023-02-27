5 men killed in motorcycle crash in St Andrew identified Loop Jamaica

The five men who died after the motorcycles they were traveling on crashed on the Golden Spring main road in St Andrew have been identified.

The deceased, who are all of St. Andrew addresses are 20-year-old Tajay Murray, 18-year-old Anthony Fuller, 20-year-old Raheem Campbell, 24-year-old Jamie Marriott, 17-year-old Romario Moodie.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that about 10:00 pm, the men were traveling on three motorcycles towards Temple Hall.

The drivers reportedly lost control of the vehicles and collided with a Toyota Hiace that was travelling in the opposite direction, causing it to overturn.

The police were summoned and the driver of the Toyota Hiace taken to hospital where he is being treated.

All the occupants of the motorcycles died on the spot.

The police has since renewed their appeal to motorists to utilize the roadway with due care.

“The police continuously issue safety tips and appeal to road users to drive within the speed limit, exercise due care for other road users and especially for motorcyclists and their pillions to be equipped and to utilize protective gear.

It is quite unfortunate that five young men died in this manner”, said Gary McKenzie, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.