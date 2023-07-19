5 murders in Sp Town in 2 days; Elderly among latest double fatalities Loop Jamaica

Two men were gunned down on Jobs Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Wednesday morning, approximately 48 hours after three persons, including a mother and son, were killed in the old capital.

The latest deceased are 66-year-old Trevor Robinson, otherwise called ‘Big Back’, of Jobs Lane, Spanish Town; and 48-year-old construction worker, Delroy Grant, alias ‘Nine Head’, of Irish Pen, both in St Catherine.

A woman was also injured in the drive-by gun attack across from the Spanish Town Examination Depot on Jobs Lane that resulted in the latest deaths.

Preliminary reports are that about 7am, the men and a woman were in an area when a White Suzuki minivan was driven up.

Further reports are that armed men alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting all three persons.

They were taken to hospital, where Robinson and Grant were pronounced dead, and the woman was admitted.

No motive for the latest double murder has yet been established, but the police are continuing to probe the latest development.

On Monday, 50-year-old businesswoman Georgia Coleman of St John’s Road and her 21-year-old son, Jerome Walters, a bus conductor of Railway Lane, both in Spanish Town, St Catherine, were shot and killed.

Two men on a motorcycle allegedly drove up to the Coleman’s business establishment in the St John’s Road area at about 7:45 pm, and shot the family members.

Later that night, 22-year-old construction worker Roneil Bailey was walking home in his St Jago South community in Spanish Town when he was shot and killed by yet unknown assailants.

Residents reported to the police that they heard loud explosions at about 10:42 pm on Monday, and went to investigate.

They later discovered Bailey’s bullet-riddled body.

In response to the double killing in St John’s Road in Spanish Town, the St Catherine North Police launched a major surge operation in the area.

The police said, in a tweet, that the operation will continue into the weeks to come.