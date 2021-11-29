5 Student-athletes get Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce foundation scholarships | Loop Jamaica

Nine-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce last Friday awarded five student-athletes from schools across Jamaica with full annual scholarships to cover tuition, uniforms, books and other school supplies.

These five recipients bring to 55 the number of students who have benefitted from academic scholarships from the Pocket Rocket Foundation since its inception in 2012.

The recipients are St Jago High’s Tafada Wright, Manchester High’s Kimesha Beckford, Holmwood Technical’s Anecia Taylor, St Andrew High’s Olivia Peterkin and Wolmer’s Boys’ Malachi King.

“The mandate of the foundation has always been simple — to financially support Jamaican student-athletes through their high school education. I had the good fortune of being supported through my high school years by a very kind woman by the name of Jeanne Coke of the Wolmer’s Old Girls’ Association and I want to pass that torch on to our current and upcoming student-athletes,” Fraser Pryce said.

“The challenges of the past two years have made it quite difficult but we remain committed to the work of the foundation and the impact we hope to have. With that, I must thank all the organisations and individuals, especially my sponsors, who continue to support us to ensure that we can continue to support our youths,” she added.

During the handover ceremony at the Wolmer’s Girls’ High School, the recipients who are between second and fifth form each received a cheque for $50,000. Sixth form students received $60,000. They also received grocery baskets from Fraser-Pryce’s long-time sponsor, GraceKennedy Limited as well as Sangster’s Book store and Hi-Lo Supermarket vouchers, each valued at $10,000, and call credit courtesy of Digicel Jamaica.

The scholarship announcement comes on the heels of a hugely successful Pocket Rocket Foundation fundraising event held in Miramar, Florida on November 16, 2021, hosted by the Commissioner of Miramar, Alexandra P Davis. In addition to raising funds for the foundation through an auction, Fraser-Pryce received the key to the City of Miramar from the Mayor of Miramar, Wayne Messam and a second key from Commissioner Dale VC Holness from the Broward County Board of County Commissioners.

The Consulate General of Jamaica, Mr Oliver Mair also presented Fraser-Pryce with a Lifetime Achievement Award and November 16th was declared as the Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce day by Commissioner Alexandra P Davis.