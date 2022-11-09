5 tips for coping with chronic migraines Loop Jamaica

A migraine can make you feel as if all of your senses are on high alert. Light and noise can be excruciating. When you move, you may experience the sensation that your brain is sloshing around inside your skull.

When suffering from a migraine, some people find it impossible to communicate, let alone think. They may even become disoriented as a result.

Chronic migraine headaches are characterised as migraines that occur more than 15 days per month. Some people have migraine headaches that last all day, every day of the month.

Here are some coping tips for people who suffer from chronic migraine.

Avoid food triggers

The foods that cause headaches differ from person to person. Some dietary triggers are immediately apparent. If you develop a headache after drinking a glass of wine, it is likely that wine is one of your food triggers.

Chocolate, MSG (monosodium glutamate), preservative-laden foods, and sugar substitutes are also prominent food triggers. Many headache sufferers may be gluten sensitive and should experiment with a gluten-free diet. Finally, headache sufferers frequently have a sugar sensitivity.

Avoid caffeine

Did you know that caffeine may be the cause of your migraines? Most people frequently fail to recognise caffeine as the issue because caffeine typically makes them feel better. The truth is that caffeine withdrawal is causing headaches. They consume caffeine and feel better, but they need more caffeine two hours later.

Get aerobic exercise

Regular aerobic exercise is one of the known techniques to help decrease stress, and it has been shown to aid persons with migraines. It is advised to do it at least three times per week for at least 30 or 40 minutes.

There is a definite link between increased physical activity and fewer headaches. Some people claim they don’t have time to exercise; nevertheless, you must also consider the time missed when suffering from a migraine. If you want to improve, you must exercise.

Stick to a regular sleep schedule

A regular routine that allows you to obtain the sleep you need to operate normally (around eight hours) is vital for reducing the frequency of migraine attacks you have and alleviating their symptoms.

Create a schedule that works with your natural rhythms. Maintain a consistent, relaxing sleep routine, eliminate screen time before bed, and, probably most importantly, wake up at the same time every day.

Try meditation techniques

Meditation, relaxation and breathing exercises and even mental health therapy appear to aid migraine sufferers. Meditation can be approached in a variety of ways. All cause you to pause and take notice. That is, you stop the flow of thoughts in your head and focus on one thing, usually your breathing.

Meditation, or “mindfulness practice”, as some call it, can help your response to pain, including migraine, if done on a regular basis.

Headaches can be caused by stress, magnesium insufficiency, caffeine consumption, sleep habits, and nutritional variables. Keep a diary as your first step toward discovering your headache triggers.

Keeping a headache journal will help you identify what causes your headaches and will assist your doctor in developing a treatment plan tailored to your individual condition.