5 toys we played with as kids in the Caribbean Loop Jamaica

As children growing up in the Caribbean, we had a unique childhood experience filled with sunshine, warm beaches, and endless opportunities to explore the natural beauty of our surroundings.

While we often spent our days outdoors, playing games and enjoying the sea, we also had our fair share of indoor activities, especially during the rainy season. Here are some of the toys we played with as children in the Caribbean.

Top or ‘Gig’

A simple toy made of wood, this spinning top or ‘gig’ provided endless entertainment. We would wrap a string tightly around it and pull it hard, causing it to spin and dance on the ground. The last ‘gig’ standing was the winner, and we would often play for hours.

Marbles

The game of marbles was a classic that never got old. We would dig small holes in the dirt and shoot marbles into them, trying to knock our opponent’s marbles out of the way. The more marbles we won, the better we felt.

Jump rope

This classic game required nothing more than a long piece of rope and a group of friends. We would take turns jumping over the rope as it twirled around us, trying to avoid getting tangled or tripping up. Many children would use anything from an old clothesline to vines to make the rope. We would also add fun rhymes and songs to make the game more exciting.

Kite

With the strong trade winds blowing through the Caribbean, flying a kite was a popular pastime. We would make our own kites out of newspaper or nylon bags and string, and run along the beach, watching our creations soar high in the sky.

Dolls

Dolls have been a popular toy for centuries, and the Caribbean was no exception. Many girls had dolls that they would dress up and play with, and some dolls were even made with natural materials such as coconut husks. Dolls were also an important part of cultural traditions, such as the Baby Jesus doll that is placed in the manger during the Christmas season.

These toys may seem simple, but they provided hours of entertainment and helped to foster creativity and imagination. They also reflect the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Caribbean culture, which values making do with what you have and finding joy in the simple things in life.

What other toys did you play with growing up?