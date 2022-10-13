5 ways to create a millionaire mindset Loop Jamaica

You want to be a millionaire, but do you have the mindset it takes to create wealth?

To be a millionaire, you have to think like a millionaire. People often hope for success and wish that money will come without putting in the work.

But as the saying goes: “hope floats…action flies”, meaning stop hoping and wishing for abundant wealth. Start planning on it and take action.

In the end, it all begins with your mindset about money. If you believe it, you can achieve it.

Here are some tips on how you can create a millionaire mindset:

1) Get the mind aligned. How you think, especially about money and wealth, limits your achievement in those areas. In other words, if you have a negative perception of money, for example thinking that money is the root of all evil, you have already eliminated yourself from wealth. The relationship you have with money in your head becomes the one you have in reality.

2) Surround yourself with like-minded people. Surround yourself with people who share similar thought patterns about money and wealth as you do. Doing so helps to reinforce your beliefs and support your goals. Get out there and find a mentor or teacher. Do not be afraid to talk with others who are more successful than you are and interact with them and learn from them.

3) Be clear and SMART when setting your goals. That is Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Time-bound. The “SMART”er your goals, the more they will motivate and sustain you. Be very specific in the cost of the goals you want. What will it cost to build that dream house? How much is it to take that luxury vacation you always wanted? Put pen to paper and know your numbers!

4) Tell everyone. This does not mean bragging. However, being comfortable about sharing your goals with others creates accountability. If you are confident enough in what you can accomplish, then you will not be afraid to “put it out there.”

5) Live the life. If you want to be a millionaire, you need to live like a millionaire. This does not mean you have to live a lavish lifestyle you cannot afford, but rather you need to monitor your way of thinking. Is there something you can do now that will give you a taste of your future? By finding one thing you can do now that will make you feel like a millionaire, by any means go do it.

When you think about it, as an entrepreneur, the way you think about money and wealth is critical to your success. It is the most important factor in your success. Go out there and create the future you want to have. After all, money is possible, and we only have one shot to make this our best life!

Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, reclaim time and reach financial freedom by investing.

She works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so that they can build wealth faster. If you are looking to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected]