5 ways to improve your relationship with money Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
5 ways to improve your relationship with money Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Young Spain squad routs Costa Rica 7-0 at World Cup

US fugitive nabbed in Jamaica deported, to face child sex charges

Jamaica I See: This south-coast beach is ‘Pullen’ locals together

5 ways to improve your relationship with money

Loop Awards: Festival of the Year Nominees

‘Bring your own cup’ for a change, this December

University couple turns pain into purpose

Ronaldo gets 2-game ban for any new club after fan clash

How to take a career break in 2022

Japan get 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

Wednesday Nov 23

28?C
Business
Loop Business

2 hrs ago – Updated

Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, reclaim time and reach financial freedom by investing.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

What’s your current relationship status with money?

Do you have a good relationship with my money, or is the relationship non-existent?

Whatever your current relationship with your money is, I want you to know it is not too late to create a healthy relationship with money.

Whether you want to believe it or not, you have already built a relationship with money. The relationship is reflected in your spending habits, your career choices, and the ability to afford an item when you want it.

Having a healthy relationship with your money can positively impact your life in several ways. For example, when you have a good relationship with money, this helps you maintain good health, live a less stressful life, and gives you the means of investing in things that will support you in the long term.

If you are looking for ways to improve your relationship with money, look no further. Here are five tips:

Take an honest look at your current relationship – This first step requires some introspection. You can ask yourself the following questions: What are my thoughts about money? Are they positive or negative?Identify how you want your new relationship to be – After identifying your existing relationship with money, now is the time to change that mindset and leave the past behind. You can now ask yourself, what do you want your relationship with money to be? When you have identified the type of relationship you want, you can now focus on what this relationship will look like in your life.Establish an intention or goal for your relationship – Now that you have a new mindset about your relationship with money, you can create a goal by considering the outcome you want for this new relationship. For example, do you want to start/ increase your savings, start investing or pay off a debt? Start setting a foundation for this new relationship – One of the easiest ways to build a foundation is through education. Learning how money works, how to use money and understanding the financial structure can help improve your relationship with money.Give yourself grace – Remember that you’ve had this negative relationship with money for years. So if or when you fall back into old habits, try to forgive yourself, and keep working on getting it right.

I hope that with these steps, you are able to try and improve your relationship with money.

Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, reclaim time and reach financial freedom by investing. She works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so that they can build wealth faster. If you are looking to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

Business

October 13, 2022 11:06 PM

Business

November 2, 2022 08:41 PM

Recent Articles

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Young Spain squad routs Costa Rica 7-0 at World Cup

Jamaica News

US fugitive nabbed in Jamaica deported, to face child sex charges

Jamaica News

Jamaica I See: This south-coast beach is ‘Pullen’ locals together

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.
“The addition of th

Jamaica News

Jamaican, a former footballer, implicated in US bank robbery

A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,

Jamaica News

Soldier fatally shoots ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste) in Southside

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, has confirmed that a man was shot and killed by a soldier or soldiers on Monday afternoon in ‘Southside’, Central Kingston in clo

Sport

KC eliminated from Manning Cup, STATHS join JC in final

A new champion will be crowned in the urban area ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition after St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) defeated Kingston College (KC) 3-2 in their semi-final gam

Entertainment

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’

Business

Eppley tips Starbucks to transform Mall Plaza shopping experience

New tennant expected to contribute to Eppley Caribbean Property’s growth

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols