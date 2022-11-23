5 ways to improve your relationship with money Loop Jamaica

What’s your current relationship status with money?

Do you have a good relationship with my money, or is the relationship non-existent?

Whatever your current relationship with your money is, I want you to know it is not too late to create a healthy relationship with money.

Whether you want to believe it or not, you have already built a relationship with money. The relationship is reflected in your spending habits, your career choices, and the ability to afford an item when you want it.

Having a healthy relationship with your money can positively impact your life in several ways. For example, when you have a good relationship with money, this helps you maintain good health, live a less stressful life, and gives you the means of investing in things that will support you in the long term.

If you are looking for ways to improve your relationship with money, look no further. Here are five tips:

Take an honest look at your current relationship – This first step requires some introspection. You can ask yourself the following questions: What are my thoughts about money? Are they positive or negative?Identify how you want your new relationship to be – After identifying your existing relationship with money, now is the time to change that mindset and leave the past behind. You can now ask yourself, what do you want your relationship with money to be? When you have identified the type of relationship you want, you can now focus on what this relationship will look like in your life.Establish an intention or goal for your relationship – Now that you have a new mindset about your relationship with money, you can create a goal by considering the outcome you want for this new relationship. For example, do you want to start/ increase your savings, start investing or pay off a debt? Start setting a foundation for this new relationship – One of the easiest ways to build a foundation is through education. Learning how money works, how to use money and understanding the financial structure can help improve your relationship with money.Give yourself grace – Remember that you’ve had this negative relationship with money for years. So if or when you fall back into old habits, try to forgive yourself, and keep working on getting it right.

I hope that with these steps, you are able to try and improve your relationship with money.

Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, reclaim time and reach financial freedom by investing. She works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so that they can build wealth faster. If you are looking to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected]