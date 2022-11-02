5 ways to invest in yourself Loop Jamaica

Five ways to invest in yourself?

You regularly invest your time, energy, and money into countless things. But are you investing in yourself? If you aren’t, it should be a top priority.

Investing in yourself will help you make critical financial decisions that will help you ultimately achieve your financial goals.

When you are fully equipped mentally, physically, financially, and spiritually, there’s no limit to what you can do.

Here are 5 practical ways to do so:

Become intentional about education: One of the best ways to invest in yourself is through education and this does not have to take place in a traditional classroom setting. Something as simple as reading books/news articles, attending workshops and seminars or even tuning in to online classes can help you to achieve your big goals. Learn how money works so it can work for you. Pay yourself first: Another great way to invest in yourself is by paying yourself first. Open an emergency savings account or an investment account and make regular deposits from your income. Set up an automated system to streamline this process. You work hard for your money and you should be rewarded. Get a business/financial coach or mentor: Having someone who has experience, knowledge and success to guide you into your own success is crucial. Investing in a coaching or mentorship program will help you to achieve your goals faster.Spend quality time with loved ones: It’s important to build and sustain close relationships in your life. Invest in yourself by filling up quality time with those you love. Don’t get caught up with chasing dreams and money that you end up having no one to share it with at the end of the day. Spending time with loved ones and others should be high on your priority list.Take care of your physical health: What’s the purpose of achieving wealth if you aren’t going to be healthy enough to enjoy it? Invest in your physical well-being. Get in the gym or engage in some physical activity. Drink water, eat foods high in nutrients and take care of your body.

There are many different ways to invest in yourself. I have just listed a few. No matter how you choose to invest in yourself, you will be rewarded for it. Investing in yourself is a great way to not only build wealth but to keep it as well. Start investing by first investing in yourself.

Your future self will thank you.

Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, reclaim time and reach financial freedom by investing. She works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so that they can build wealth faster. If you want to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected]