5-y-o and man who were shot dead by gunmen in St James identified Loop Jamaica

The man and the 5-year-old child, who were shot and killed by gunmen in Johns Hall, St. James on Sunday, November 20 have been identified

They are 26-year-old Semiu Shaw otherwise called ‘Isis’, a laborer of Johns Hall, St. James, and 5-year-old Tavoy Cummings of Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Freeport Police are that at about 2:00 pm, the four people, including the child, boarded a motor vehicle at a funeral when they were pounced upon by armed men, who opened gunfire at the vehicle.

When the shooting subsided, three of the occupants were seen with gunshot wounds. The police were summoned and the three injured persons were taken to the hospital. Shaw and Tavoy were pronounced dead. The other person is being treated.