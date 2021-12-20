50 Cent Declares Himself Top 10 Rapper Dead Or Alive Ahead Of Final Album

50 Cent hints he might be retiring from rap after his next album, while declaring that he’s a Top 10 rapper dead or alive.

The rapper teased that he might be going into retirement after he drops his next album. On Twitter, 50 Cent declared that his next drop of new music might be his last, and even though he isn’t a crowd “favourite,” he’s still among the top 10 best rappers ever.

“Smile my next album might be my last. I terrorized hip hop for 14 years, don’t believe me Neilsen, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh Nah I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done.”

50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has been petering out of music as rap fans from the current generation are drawn more to current acts. His music involvement, however, gave birth to his dalliance with television production.

Despite all of that, the rapper’s many accolades are evidence of his undeniable power and influence in the rap industry.

The Grammy-winning artist has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has 13 Billboard Music Awards, 6 World Music Awards, 3 American Music Awards, and 4 BET Awards.

Despite all of that, not many people are fond of the rapper’s petty and trolling ways online, which can sometimes come off insensitive.

50 Cent recently received backlash for making fun of his friend Madonna, 63, for making ageist remarks about her body.

“Yo this is the funniest sh*t! LOL that’s Madonna under the bed trying to do ‘Like a Virgin’ at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO,” he captioned photos he re-shared from her account onto his.

In the meantime, this is not the first time 50 Cent is talking about retirement, as he had also promised to retire in 2007 at the height of his beef with Kanye West.

Fifty promised to quit rap if Kanye West beat him in a race of first-week album sales, and he lost to Ye. He famously told fans that he would never put out anymore solo albums or new music if Kanye beat him in a race to the top of the chart back in 2007.

50 Cent ended up losing on his bet as Kanye’s Graduation outsold 50’s Curtis.

Fif did not retire as promised and later said that the beef was concocted to sell records, telling XXL mag in an interview that “That was something that we created,. Obviously, it riled the fans up in every way and the results are always bigger sales than usual. Both of the numbers were bigger than what they would have been [otherwise],” he said.

50 Cent admitted that the face off was just great marketing and that he never had any beef with Kanye West.