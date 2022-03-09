50 Cent Says YK Osiris Has Potential For A ‘Power’ Role But

Superstar TV executive 50 Cent has endorsed YK Osiris and believes that he might have what it takes to star in one of his TV series. This even though the Florida singer has little to no experience onscreen.

Osiris recently took to his Instagram Stories to share his dreams of starring in the Power universe with his fans and probably more inadvertently 50 Cent.

“I think it’s time to put your boy in Power, man. I think it’s time, dawg. Put your boy in Power, dawg. I’m telling you. That sh*t’s gonna be crazy, y’all. I’m getting Power this year. Watch this,” he said on a video posted on his account in which he tagged Fif.

The “Candy Shop” rapper, usually known for his trolling skills, reposted the video and instead gave YK Osiris some inkling that he might be considered for a role. However, 50, put it to the fans to decide.

“The youngn say he ready, i think if he work on acting he can do something. what y’all think ?” he posted to his Instagram account.

This time around, it wasn’t 50 doing the trolling, though, as fans were quick to bring up the “Worth It” rapper’s shady financial past, especially his history of debts to Drake and Lil Baby.

“He can play a n**a that owe somebody money with ease,” one fan posted. Another fan said he could play himself in the Powerverse but admitted his track record for owing people money will likely get him killed. “He’s going to end up owing Tommy or Tariq money and get killed over it,” the fan said.

At least one fan felt that he would spoil the franchise. That person said, “Please don’t … it’s real actors who trynna book power & you giving roles to bozos like him.”

So far, 50 Cent has already put several artists in his shows. More notable names include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Jeremih, and Kash Doll. They’ve all been cast across STARZ’s Power universe and Black Mafia Family.