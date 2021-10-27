50 COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday, eight more deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Tuesday afternoon, according to the Health and Wellness Ministry.

This is while eight COVID-19 deaths occurred from August 25 to October 25 and were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,192.

A 32-year-old female from Trelawny and a 71-year-old male from St Catherine are among the latest COVID fatalities.

The separate deaths of three COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials, while one death has been classified as coincidental.

Meanwhile, there were 238 recoveries on the day, bringing the overall tally to 57,182.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 88,530.

Notably, Jamaica recorded a positivity rate of 7.5 per cent, based on the samples tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 26 are females and 24 are males, with ages ranging from one year to 90 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (17), St Catherine (15), St James (five), Hanover (four), St Mary (two), Westmoreland (two), Manchester (one), Portland (one), St Ann (one), St Elizabeth (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 63 moderately ill patients, 35 severely ill patients and 18 critically ill patients among the 28,553 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 297 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.