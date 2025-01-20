50 Jamaicans Already Deported Under Trump Plan 

News Americas, New York, NY, January 31, 2025: Approximately 50 Jamaican deportees are back in their home country on the first deportation flight from the United States since Donald Trump took office on January 20th.

Deportees land in Kingston under the new Trump plan. (Irie FM image)

Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith confirmed that the flight landed at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. But she insisted that it is part of the regular monthly immigration arrangements between Jamaica and the U.S. and that deportation flights carrying Jamaicans from the U.S. typically arrive on the last Thursday of each month.

Amid unconfirmed reports that 5,120 Jamaicans with questionable antecedents are targeted for removal in raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Johnson Smith acknowledged concerns among Jamaicans both at home and abroad regarding the intensified implementation of U.S. immigration policies.

“We recognize that these concerns have been heightened by misinformation circulating on social media, including exaggerated claims suggesting that tens of thousands of Jamaicans are set to be deported immediately and simultaneously. These assertions are categorically false,” the foreign minister stated.

She explained that while new immigration enforcement measures will result in an increased number of Jamaicans being repatriated, several processes are involved. The Government of Jamaica, she said, is actively monitoring the situation and maintaining close engagement with U.S. authorities.

“We also wish to make clear that Jamaica, like most, if not all, countries, has international obligations requiring us to accept the return of our citizens who are subject to deportation. As a responsible member of the international community and a respectful bilateral partner, we have always honored these obligations, with appropriate attention to due process and human rights, as do other nations regarding the repatriation of foreign nationals who have violated our laws in Jamaica,” Johnson Smith added.

She further emphasized that individuals subject to deportation fall into different categories—some convicted of serious criminal offenses, including violent crimes, while others may have only breached immigration laws but have otherwise been law-abiding residents engaged in productive employment.

From a citizen security perspective, the Government remains particularly concerned about the potential impact of an increased return of individuals with serious criminal backgrounds.

“The National Security Council is, therefore, rigorously assessing associated risks and is actively engaged in formulating strategies to mitigate potential threats to public safety,” Johnson Smith said, reiterating that the security of all Jamaicans remains the Government’s highest priority.