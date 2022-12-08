50 killed in motor vehicle accidents during November – RSU Loop Jamaica

A total of 50 people were killed in 41 fatal motor vehicle collisions during the month of November according to statistics released on Wednesday by the Road Safety Unit (RSU).

This compares to the 43 deaths recorded during the month of November last year and the 30 recorded during the same month in 2020.

A breakdown of the statistics shows that St Ann with eight and St Andrew with seven, were the two most deadly parishes for road users during the month.

Westmoreland and St Catherine recorded five deaths each, followed by Manchester and Clarendon with four each.

Hanover, St James and Portland each saw four fatalities during the month while Kingston, Trelawny, St Mary and St Elizabeth each saw two road users killed during November. The eastern parish of St Thomas was the safest with no death recorded.

The RSU said the top three categories with the highest number of fatalities in November were: motorcyclists with 18, pedestrians with 10 and drivers of private motor cars who accounted for 17 deaths.

According to the RSU, the main cause of fatalities was proceeding at excessive speed with no regard to road conditions. It said motorcyclists accounted for 36 per cent of all deaths during November.

A closer look at the statistics reveals the following:

-Pedestrians accounted for 20 per cent of the road users killed during November 2022

? Private motor vehicle drivers accounted for 14 per cent

? Private motor vehicle passengers accounted for eight per cent

? Pillion passengers accounted for six per cent

? Passengers of public motor vehicles accounted for two per cent

? Vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion passengers) accounted for 62 per cent of all road fatalities last month.

Meanwhile, vice president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee, warned last week that over 40 more people could die from motor vehicle crashes before the end of the year, based on current trends.

He gave the warning during a PSOJ Public Order and Safety press briefing.

At the time of the press briefing on November 30, he noted that 431 people had been killed from 375 fatal crashes since the start of the year. There is usually a spike in both motor vehicle crashes and deaths over the Christmas period.

As of Wednesday, December 7, the number of people killed as a result of motor vehicle accidents stood at 444.