50 new JUTC buses expected to arrive in Jamaica within days – Vaz Loop Jamaica

The long-awaited 50 new buses for the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), which should have arrived by the end of June, are expected to arrive in the island this weekend into Monday.

The commitment was given by Minister of Science, Energy, Technology and Transport, Daryl Vaz, during a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, during which he said nearly US$400,000 has been earmarked to purchase spare parts for the JUTC’s fleet of buses, including those recently purchased, which are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Vaz said the new buses are comprised of 45 diesel and five electric units.

“The 50 buses that we’ve been talking about that were ordered some time ago – the 45 diesel and the five electric buses – I can say that before I came here this morning, I got the name of the vessel and tracked it myself, as I’ve been hearing about this vessel arriving for about six weeks,” he said.

“I can indicate that the vessel is now entering the Panama Canal. Once it passes through there, it will take about two days to get to Jamaica,” the minister stated.

“So, I expect it here between Friday and Monday,” Vaz suggested.

The 50 buses, said the minister, “will go into the fleet, but obviously that is not enough”.

Meanwhile, Vaz said the funding earmarked for the spare parts is geared towards preparing for the upcoming school term and bringing the JUTC’s fleet of buses to 310 units.

“We have made some plans for rehabilitation with a big spend on spare parts totalling about a little under US$400,000, which was authorised as I came in, to try and get our fleet up to 310 buses for back-to-school in September,” he outlined.

“This will include the 50 buses that we’ve been talking about,” Vaz stated.

The minister, in the meantime, said as the company transitions to the use of natural gas as part of the Government’s policy, 20 compressed natural gas units that were ordered in May are to arrive at the end of this year.