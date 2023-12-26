50-y-o fatally stabs man, flees Ja held and deported on X-Mas Loop Jamaica

Five years after 31-year-old Tomolo Thomas was stabbed to death at Upper Oxford Street, Kingston 14, a 50-year-old man of the same address has been charged with his murder.

He is Omar Berford, otherwise called ‘Guns’ and ‘Gunnoz’.

The police said Berford was arrested overseas and deported on December 21. He was handed over to local law enforcers and charged with murder on Christmas day.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that in September 2018, Thomas and Berford were at their Upper Oxford Street address when an argument developed between them.

The argument reportedly escalated and became physical. During the tussle, a knife was used to inflict multiple stab wounds to Thomas’ head and neck.

Thomas was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Berford was arrested overseas and deported to Jamaica last week.

A court date has not yet been finalized for the accused.