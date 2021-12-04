50-y-o identified as shooter in deadly gun battle with cop | Loop Jamaica

Police have identified the reported shooter in the gun battle that has also left a policeman dead in Manchester on Friday.

He has been identified as 50-years-old Eric Miller, otherwise called ‘Burglar’, of Somerset district, Manchester.

The policeman who was shot and killed is 53-year-old Dwight Gregory, of Mike Town, Manchester. He was attached to the Manchester Division.

An investigation is underway in Hatfield, Manchester following the discovery of the bodies of two men — one of them a District Constable — outside a sports bar in the community on Friday, December 03.

Investigators assigned to the Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch say the bodies of both men were

discovered about 10:00 pm, on an embankment near the establishment; both men had been shot.

Two firearms were seized at the scene; an illegal Springfield Smith & Wesson pistol fitted a magazine

containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition and a Smith & Wesson revolver containing four rounds of

ammunition.

Meanwhile, as the Force once again mourns the violent and sudden loss of one of its members, the high

The command is expressing condolences to the family of District Constable Gregory.

The High Command is also encouraging members to avail themselves of the services available through the

Chaplaincy Services Branch and the Medical Services Branch as they continue to serve the people of

Jamaica while coping with this tragic news.

“Teams from the Chaplaincy Services Branch as well as the Community Safety and Security Branch are

assisting the family as is customary, but they are also on hand to support you the members in this difficult

time,” the High Command said.