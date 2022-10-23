50-y-o man accused of pulling gun on women employed by Romeich Loop Jamaica

The police have launched an investigation into a case where two women said to be employees of a popular musician and entertainment executive were assaulted by a 50-year-old businessman in Kingston.

Reports are that the accused man reportedly pulled a gun, loaded with a magazine containing 22 rounds, on the females said to be brand ambassadors for Romeich Entertainment as they sat in a van that the businessman claimed was blocking his path.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday.

Reports are that the accused man was driving a 2014 red Mazda motor car when he pulled up beside a Hiace motor truck in which both complainants were sitting.

Allegations are that the businessman demanded that the bus be moved.

Police said they received reports that one of the complainants told the accused that the driver was absent.

Reports are that the suspect became enraged when his demands were not met.

Reports are that he allegedly pulled his licensed firearm and pointed it at both complainants telling them to move the bus.

The police were called and the accused was accosted.

A search was carried out and during the search two firearms were found; one on the person of the businessman and the other in his motor car.

He has since been taken into custody where he was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and illegal possession of a firearm.