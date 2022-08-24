50-y-o sub-contractor charged in Clarendon; gun ‘found at his home’ Loop Jamaica

Fifty-year-old Michael Salmon, otherwise called ‘Chaplin’, a construction sub-contractor of Love Lane in Canaan Heights, May Pen, Clarendon, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm following the reported seizure of an illegal weapon at his home on Monday, August 22.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 2:45 pm., investigations led officers to carry out an operation at Salmon’s home.

A Lorcin .25 pistol was reportedly found inside a jacket in a room at the home.

His court date is being arranged by the police.