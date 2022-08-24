50-y-o sub-contractor charged in Clarendon; gun ‘found at his home’ Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
50-y-o sub-contractor charged in Clarendon; gun ‘found at his home’ Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Accepting help is part of self-care, says life coach

50-y-o sub-contractor charged in Clarendon; gun ‘found at his home’

Reggae Boyz to play Argentina on September 27

96 new COVID cases recorded amid 23.9% positivity rate

Man accused of rape entered child’s room from balcony

These are dry, stressful days for lawns. Some tips to help

Guardsman Group continues 24- year scholarship tradition

Money-saving tips for back to school

PM cites possible economic benefit in training teachers for export

Jamaican dollar slightly gains on US greenback

Wednesday Aug 24

32?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fifty-year-old Michael Salmon, otherwise called ‘Chaplin’, a construction sub-contractor of Love Lane in Canaan Heights, May Pen, Clarendon, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm following the reported seizure of an illegal weapon at his home on Monday, August 22.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 2:45 pm., investigations led officers to carry out an operation at Salmon’s home.

A Lorcin .25 pistol was reportedly found inside a jacket in a room at the home.

His court date is being arranged by the police.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Accepting help is part of self-care, says life coach

Business

Budgeting can be a challenge. Here are 5 tips to get started

Jamaica News

50-y-o sub-contractor charged in Clarendon; gun ‘found at his home’

More From

Jamaica News

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

Morant Bay High School, located in the cool hills of Highbury, St Thomas, will welcome many new faces when the 2022/23 academic year begins this September, and one of those will be 12-year-old Alex Ta

Business

Teacher turns sewing skill into bag-making business

See also

High school teacher, Asheka Headley, was invited to a function and wanted to find the perfect purse to complement the shoes she planned to wear.
Frustrated with going from store to store and findin

Jamaica News

Lawyer for Donna-Lee’s cop beau says Crown going down ‘slippery road’

Attorney Christopher Townsend has chided the prosecution for its failure to disclose key documents in the Noel Maitland murder case, which has frustrated his firm’s attempts to file a bail applica

Jamaica News

From being unable to spell in high school to Managing Director

…developer who had a remake of his life in the Cadet movement wants to help inner-city youth

Jamaica News

Elderly Falmouth woman mauled to death by dogs

An elderly woman was reportedly bitten to death in the parish of Trelawny by dogs between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The police have given the identity of the deceased as 73-year-o

Jamaica News

JPS customers to see increase in light bills

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) customers will see an average increase of approximately 0.7 per cent on their bills next month.
This follows the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) assessment of the

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols