50-year-old vendor shot dead, 2 men held and charged

Two men have been charged with murder, using a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of prohibited weapon following a shooting incident in Golden Spring square, St Andrew that claimed the life of 50-year-old Christopher Mckenzie otherwise called ‘Youth’ a vendor of Mount Pleasant district in St Andrew on Monday, August 12.

Charged are: 24-year-old Akeem Gooden otherwise called ‘Slippers Man’, taxi operator of, 3 EastGreater Portmore, St Catherine and 24-year-old Markeion Slater otherwise called ‘Tulloch’,labourer of Cassava Piece, Kingston 8.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that at about 12:12 am, McKenzie was at his stall when hewas pounced upon by two gunmen traveling in a Toyota Voxy motor car.

One of the men opened gunfire at McKenzie hitting him. While trying to escape the gunmen were intercepted by a police team on patrol in the area.

They were accosted and searched and one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with an empty magazine was seized. The scene was processed and McKenzie was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, August 23, both suspects were charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorneys. Their court date is being finalised.