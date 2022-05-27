$500,000 prize for first-placed finishers at INSPORTS Primary Champs | Loop Jamaica

Cash prizes and a live stream will characterise the first-ever Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) Primary Schools Athletics Championships now underway inside the National Stadium.

The top school at the end of the three-day event that began on Thursday, and which will run until Saturday will walk away with $500,000.

The Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, made the announcement on Thursday.

She outlined that the second-placed school will be awarded $250,000; the third-placed finishers will receive $200,000 while the fourth to 10th placed schools will receive $100,000 each.

“This whopping prize money for the Junior Champs winning school is not the only historic development as the meet will be streamed live through a partnership between the ministry and Trackalerts.com which will broadcast the last two days involving all the 40 finals,” Grange said.

She noted that by livestreaming the event, INSPORTS is providing the opportunity for viewers to “pick up their devices and watch the children perform live.

“Trackalerts.com has over 200,000 subscribers and we thought it was fitting to give these talented children the chance to be exposed and highlighted. They deserve it,” said Grange.

Apart from the 40 finals, there will be special features including a mixed relay race, a ‘Special Olympics’ race and an invitational prep school Class One relay for boys and girls. These will carry no points and so will have no bearing on the points tally.

Lyssons Primary of St Thomas, Greater Portmore Primary of St Catherine and St James’ Corinaldi Primary were the first placed schools in the Eastern, Central and Western Junior Champs.

Each school was awarded $250,000 for their efforts and is now looking to add more cash as competition moves into high gear inside the National Stadium.