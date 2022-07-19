51 new COVID cases recorded amid 20.8% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Monday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period. The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,173.

However, the death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials. There were 122 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 92,571.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,932.

Notably, the island recorded a 20.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 30 are females and 21 are males, with ages ranging from 13 days to 96 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (17), St James (16), St Catherine (nine), Westmoreland (six), Trelawny (two), and Portland (one).

There are 17 moderately ill patients, three severely ill patients, and three critically ill patients among 1,301 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 86 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.