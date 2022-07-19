51 new COVID cases recorded amid 20.8% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
51 new COVID cases recorded amid 20.8% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

51 new COVID cases recorded amid 20.8% positivity rate

Life-changing $1-million Digicel Golden SIM for 79-year-old

World Champs: Ja firm at 4th on medal table after triple jump silver

JN Foundation to host investment summer camp

World Champs: Samantha Hall misses discus final

Virus worry: CARPHA urge Member States to remain vigilant

Imports to Jamaica up 38% in Q1, exports down

12-year-old girl reported missing in Kingston

Motorcycle bursts into flames after Old Harbour Bay main road crash

Reggae Girlz beat Costa Rica 1-0 to keep Olympic hopes alive

Tuesday Jul 19

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

33 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Monday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period. The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,173.

However, the death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials. There were 122 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 92,571.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,932.

Notably, the island recorded a 20.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 30 are females and 21 are males, with ages ranging from 13 days to 96 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (17), St James (16), St Catherine (nine), Westmoreland (six), Trelawny (two), and Portland (one).

There are 17 moderately ill patients, three severely ill patients, and three critically ill patients among 1,301 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 86 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

51 new COVID cases recorded amid 20.8% positivity rate

Jamaica News

Life-changing $1-million Digicel Golden SIM for 79-year-old

World Champs

World Champs: Ja firm at 4th on medal table after triple jump silver

More From

World Champs

World Champs: I’m not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

See also

World Champs

Jamaican athletes set to collect a bounty from World Championships

2022 staging in Oregon to offer largest prize purse ever

World Champs

World Champs: Ricketts claims silver in women’s triple jump event

Jamaica’s Shaneika Ricketts on Monday night claimed the silver medal in the the women’s triple jump at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
This adds to the silver she won

Jamaica News

Mother of missing social media influencer appeals for her return

Sophia Lug, the mother of 24-year-old social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, wailed as she appealed for the return of her daughter who has now been missing for five days.
“I just want my daug

Jamaica News

Three, including child, murdered in St Ann

Three persons, including a child, were found murdered at a house in Bamboo, St Ann on Monday morning.
Reports reaching Loop News are that the three victims were allegedly discovered with

World Champs

Hansle Parchment apologises to J’cans for missing World Champs final

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment has apologised to Jamaicans for missing Sunday’s final of the men’s 110-metre hurdles at the World Athletics Championships now underway in Eugene, Oregon.
The Jama

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols