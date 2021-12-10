51 new COVID cases recorded on Thursday, two new deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness repoirted.

This is while two COVID-19 deaths occurred in August and September, and were recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,418.

The deceased are a 31-year-old female and a 71-year-old male, both from St James.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are being probed by health officials.

There were 48 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 63,358.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,652.

Notably, the island recorded a 9.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 28 are males and 23 are females, with ages ranging from seven months to 95 years.

The case count was made up Westmoreland (nine), Hanover (nine), St Kingston and St Andrew (eight), St James (eight), St Ann (seven), St Mary (four), Manchester (three), St Elizabeth (one), St Catherine (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 27 moderately ill patients, 10 severely ill patients and six critically ill patients among 456 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 126 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.