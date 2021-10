Fifty-one-year-old Chaozheng Wang Chinese national of Gladstone Drive, Kingston 10 died as a result of injuries he received after he fell from a building on Gladstone Drive, Kingston 10 on Friday, October 29.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree police are that about 5:50 pm, Wang was on a building effecting repairs when he allegedly lost his balance and fell.

He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigation continues.