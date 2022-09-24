52 new COVID cases, 2 deaths, 8% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 52 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to June 2022 were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,306.

A 68-year-old woman from St Catherine and an 88-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials, while another death has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 94 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 98,737.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,594.

Notably, the island recorded a eight per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 29 are males and 23 are females, with ages ranging from four months to 90 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (13), St Elizabeth (12), St James (eight), Westmoreland (five), St Catherine (three), St Thomas (three), Trelawny (two), St Mary (two), Manchester (two), Clarendon (one), and St Ann (one).

There are 11 moderately ill patients and two severely ill patients among 684 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 62 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.