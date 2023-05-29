53-y-o correctional officer missing Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
53-y-o correctional officer missing Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Acting deputy commissioner of corrections, Orville Moore missing

Jamaica weather: Trough to bring showers, thunderstorms Tuesday

Butler helps Heat to Game 7 win over Celtics and spot in NBA Finals

Cop reportedly shot dead by wife in Manchester

UTech Students’ Union calls on Chang to apologise re scamming comment

RIP Pauline: Jamaican street dog living in Canada has died

Special emphasis on farm roads this year – Green

JMMB ranked among great places to work in DR and the Caribbean

73-y-o farmer charged with ‘touching’ minor, gets extended bail

Teen girl in Guyana charged with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

Tuesday May 30

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Fifty-three-year-old Orville Moore

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fifty-three-year-old Orville Moore, acting deputy commissioner of corrections at the Department of Correctional Services, of Farewell Avenue, Molynes Road, St Andrew has been missing since Monday, May 29.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are Moore was last seen at his home address leaving for work. He drives a silver Fortuner, which is also missing.

His attire at the time of his disappearance is unknown. All efforts to locate him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orville Moore is asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-926-8184, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

At least 10 dead, 55 injured as bus of Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge

Jamaica News

Acting deputy commissioner of corrections, Orville Moore missing

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Trough to bring showers, thunderstorms Tuesday

More From

Lifestyle

RIP Pauline: Jamaican street dog living in Canada has died

Two years after Pauline, a Jamaican street dog, was flown from the Caribbean island to start a new life in Canada, she has died.
Pauline, who made many Jamaicans smile when a photo of her in winter

Jamaica News

Woman paid man $230k to find gunman to kill her sister, and $500k…

See also

As man loses appeal in Tamara Geddes murder case, court hears how sister also forked out $500,000 to kill another female

Jamaica News

Cop reportedly shot dead by wife in Manchester

A policeman was reportedly shot and killed by his wife during what is believed to have been a domestic dispute at their home in Somerset, Manchester on Monday evening.
The details of the incident a

Jamaica News

Astronaut of Jamaican heritage completes first space flight

… describes experience as humbling and awe-inspiring

Sport

Ackeem Blake, Sean Bailey run personal bests to win in Los Angeles

Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Sean Bailey achieved personal best times at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season’s sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.
Bla

Business

JMMB ranked among great places to work in DR and the Caribbean

The JMMB Group’s operations in the Dominican Republic have secured the third position in the “Best Places to Work in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean” category, as recognised by Great Place to

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols