53-y-o correctional officer missing Loop Jamaica

Fifty-three-year-old Orville Moore, acting deputy commissioner of corrections at the Department of Correctional Services, of Farewell Avenue, Molynes Road, St Andrew has been missing since Monday, May 29.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are Moore was last seen at his home address leaving for work. He drives a silver Fortuner, which is also missing.

His attire at the time of his disappearance is unknown. All efforts to locate him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orville Moore is asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-926-8184, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station