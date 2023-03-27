53-y-o taxi driver shot during argument with off-duty cop Loop Jamaica

A 53-year-old taxi operator was shot and injured during an argument with an off-duty policeman in East Kingston on Sunday.

Reports are that at about 12:20 pm, the transport operator and the policeman were at a betting shop when an argument developed between the two.

Reports are that the taxi operator pulled a knife and was shot in the leg.

The injured man was assisted by residents to the hospital where he received treatment.

The matter has since been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), the organisation that was established to undertake investigations concerning actions by members of the security forces and other agents of the state that result in death or injury to persons or the abuse of the rights of persons.