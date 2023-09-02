53-y-o woman dead, three others injured after highway crash in St Ann Loop Jamaica

53-y-o woman dead, three others injured after highway crash in St Ann
Jamaica News Loop
Saturday Sep 02

Jamaica News
Loop News

9 hrs ago

A 53-year-old woman is dead after the motor vehicle that she was traveling in crashed into an embankment on Edward Seaga Highway on Friday.

She has been identified as Caroline Wilson of Homestead District, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Police report that around 5:20 pm, Wilson was the passenger in a Suzuki motorcar which was reportedly being driven by a relative.

Reports are that the motor car was proceeding towards Mammee Bay from Spanish Town when the driver lost control and collided with an embankment.

Wilson and three other persons who were traveling in the area were taken to hospital where the driver was admitted and Wilson was pronounced dead.

Three other occupants were also injured. They were taken to hospital.

