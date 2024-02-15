53-y-o woman killed in Hanover crash Loop Jamaica

53-y-o woman killed in Hanover crash Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A 53-year-old woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Salt Creek Bridge in Hanover on Tuesday, February 13.

The deceased has been identified as Sharon Dunbar, a housekeeper of Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Green Island Police are that at about 4:23 pm, Dunbar was a passenger in a Toyota Axio motorcar heading to Negril from Green Island when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota Corolla motorcar that was heading in the opposite direction.

The police were summoned, and Dunbar was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

