53-year-old female from St Andrew reported missing | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
53-year-old female from St Andrew reported missing | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

ISP Finance stock hit $22.50 on Monday

53-year-old female from St Andrew reported missing

JUST IN: Cop found dead in car

Jamaica weather: Hazy and windy as Saharan dust returns

JCF moves applications for police records online

Reggae Girlz qualify for back-to-back World Cups

Four die from freak series of incidents in Westmoreland

Holness calls on nation to be wary of ‘false prophets’ while…

Senate set to examine Road Traffic Regulations

Williams mourns suspected murder of former senior educator

Tuesday Jul 12

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Jacqueline Clarke

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fifty-three-year-old Jacqueline Clarke of Lady Huggins Avenue, Kingston 8 has been missing since Saturday, July 10.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that Clarke was last seen at home at about 5:30 p.m., wearing a black and white blouse, pink tights, and black slippers.

She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jacqueline Clarke is asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

ISP Finance stock hit $22.50 on Monday

Jamaica News

53-year-old female from St Andrew reported missing

Lifestyle

Trinidad-born designer collaborates with Clarks to create new shoe

More From

Sport

Reggae Girlz qualify for back-to-back World Cups

Jamaica defeated Haiti 4-0 on Monday night at the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico to qualify for their second straight FIFA World Cup.
It was the second time in history that a Caribbean tea

Jamaica News

Holness calls on nation to be wary of ‘false prophets’ while…

See also

Promising Jamaicans that JLP will ensure country emerges strongly from current crisis

Jamaica News

Williams mourns suspected murder of former senior educator

Education Minister Fayval Williams has expressed shock and sadness at the suspected murder of former Principal of the St Ann-based Ferncourt High School, Sharon Kelly-Stair.
Williams, in a statemen

Jamaica News

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Shock and grief have engulfed the rural district of Benbow in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine after a popular security guard was shot dead by gunmen at a gas station in Angels outside Spanish Town on Friday

Jamaica News

Jamaica jumpstarts renewable thrust with GOJ electric vehicle trial

Jamaica has leapt forward on the path toward energy sustainability as five government ministries have been invited to participate in the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Electric Vehicle (EV) Trial Program

Entertainment

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons wed in Jamaica — reports

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons secretly tied the knot in Jamaica last weekend, international media outlets have reported.
The actors, who co-starred in the TV show ‘Fargo’ and the critically accla

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols