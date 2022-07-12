53-year-old female from St Andrew reported missing | Loop Jamaica

Fifty-three-year-old Jacqueline Clarke of Lady Huggins Avenue, Kingston 8 has been missing since Saturday, July 10.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that Clarke was last seen at home at about 5:30 p.m., wearing a black and white blouse, pink tights, and black slippers.

She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jacqueline Clarke is asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.