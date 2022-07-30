54-y-o James Morrison, reported missing Loop Jamaica

Fifty-four-year-old James Morrison of Standpipe, St Andrew, and the town of Ocho Rios has been missing since Wednesday, July 06.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Police said James was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a pair of white slippers.

He has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of James Morrison is being asked to contact the police at (876) 974-2533, 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.