54-y-o man charged with murder after house fire kills mother and child Loop Jamaica

Detectives in St. Mary have charged 54-year-old Daniel Spike of Fraserwood Content, St Mary with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and arson following an incident in the parish on Tuesday, October 18.

Spike has been charged in relation to the fire that killed 38-year-old Rose Beecher and her four-year-old daughter Sariah Kowen.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that at about 3:30 am, Beecher was at home with her relatives when an explosion woke them up.

Shortly after, the house was seen on fire. The police and the fire department were alerted and Beecher was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries while being treated.

After the fire was extinguished, the charred remains of her daughter were found among the rubble. Spike was charged on October 24; his court date is being finalised.