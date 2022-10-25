54-y-o man charged with murder after house fire kills mother and child Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
54-y-o man charged with murder after house fire kills mother and child Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

54-y-o man charged with murder after house fire kills mother and child

Nearly 600 to benefit from mammograms paid for by JN

Jamaicans urged to manage their oral health

Lionel Messi key as always for Argentina at World Cup

Windscreen wiper shot and killed in St Andrew, identified

UK gets first PM of colour, but equality fight far from over

Arnett Gardens clip Cavalier 2-1 in Premier League contest

Windscreen wiper shot dead by gunmen travelling on a motorcycle

Supreme Ventures generates profits of $426 million in Q3

Sygnus invests US$4 million private equity in Chukka

Tuesday Oct 25

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

23 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives in St. Mary have charged 54-year-old Daniel Spike of Fraserwood Content, St Mary with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and arson following an incident in the parish on Tuesday, October 18.

Spike has been charged in relation to the fire that killed 38-year-old Rose Beecher and her four-year-old daughter Sariah Kowen.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that at about 3:30 am, Beecher was at home with her relatives when an explosion woke them up.

Shortly after, the house was seen on fire. The police and the fire department were alerted and Beecher was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries while being treated.

After the fire was extinguished, the charred remains of her daughter were found among the rubble. Spike was charged on October 24; his court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Qatar’s emir lashes out at criticism ahead of FIFA World Cup

Jamaica News

54-y-o man charged with murder after house fire kills mother and child

Lifestyle

Nearly 600 to benefit from mammograms paid for by JN

More From

Jamaica News

Search on for 13-year-old St Andrew girl gone missing in Portmore

An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 13-year-old Christine Weathers, otherwise called ‘Chrissy’, of Harvey Road, St Andrew, who has been missing since Sunday, October 23.
She

Jamaica News

Person of interest in Aneka Townsend’s case was under probe in 2013

See also

Cops said case of rape, murder also abduction was thrown out as witness failed to show

Jamaica News

Man fires at cops in Half-Way-Tree, two women injured

A request from the police for a man to stop for a search while he was walking in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew Monday evening turned into a shooting incident that left two women injured and the man in cust

Entertainment

Worship leader Ron Kenoly looking forward to awesome time in Jamaica

Worship leader Dr Ron Kenoly is gearing up to head to Jamaica where he is set to perform at the Embrace the Promise Chapters 4 and 5 gospel concert, along with other well-known international and local

Our Endz

Maxfield Park Primary celebrates Heritage Day in style

October is celebrated as Heritage Month and the Maxfield Park Primary School, at 51 Langard Avenue held its Heritage Day under the theme “Re-igniting greatness through our Heritage” on October 20.

Jamaica News

INDECOM probing 19 fatal shootings by cops for month of October

Incident involving shooting of wanted man in St Elizabeth among cases

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols