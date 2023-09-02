54-y-o man shot and killed; three men arrested and charged Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police have charged three men with the murder of 54-year-old Ronald Brown who was killed on Gold Street in Kingston on Wednesday, August 02.

Charged are:20-year-old Quan Dawson otherwise called ‘Crocs’, of Maiden Lane, 20-year-old Delano Anglin otherwise called ‘Huddie’, a fisherman of Maiden Lane, and 23-year-old Antonio Jackson otherwise called ‘Forty’, of Barry Street, all in Kingston.

Reports are that at about 4:15 am, Brown was at his shop when he was pounced upon by all three men who opened gunfire hitting him. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Dawson, Anglin, and Jackson were taken into custody during an operation. On Friday, September 01, all three men were charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorneys.

Their court date is being finalised.