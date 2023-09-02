54-y-o man shot and killed; three men arrested and charged Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
54-y-o man shot and killed; three men arrested and charged Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Porters charged with raping female patient granted $500,000 bail

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed has died

New rates for rafting on the Rio Grande

54-y-o man shot and killed; three men arrested and charged

Barbados Royals cruise to second Women’s CPL victory

Hostage rescued by security forces during high-level operation in Kgn

Big-spending Chelsea humbled in home loss to Forest

Dominant Guyana Amazon Warriors defeat Patriots by 98 runs

Haaland nets hat trick as Man City beat Fulham after disputed goal

Everton end Premier League goal drought in 2-2 draw with Sheffield

Sunday Sep 03

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police have charged three men with the murder of 54-year-old Ronald Brown who was killed on Gold Street in Kingston on Wednesday, August 02.

Charged are:20-year-old Quan Dawson otherwise called ‘Crocs’, of Maiden Lane, 20-year-old Delano Anglin otherwise called ‘Huddie’, a fisherman of Maiden Lane, and 23-year-old Antonio Jackson otherwise called ‘Forty’, of Barry Street, all in Kingston.

Reports are that at about 4:15 am, Brown was at his shop when he was pounced upon by all three men who opened gunfire hitting him. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Dawson, Anglin, and Jackson were taken into custody during an operation. On Friday, September 01, all three men were charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorneys.

Their court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Porters charged with raping female patient granted $500,000 bail

World News

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed has died

Jamaica News

New rates for rafting on the Rio Grande

More From

Sport

Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2-3 in 400m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

Rushell Clayton led a Jamaican sweep of the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to China for the first time in four years on Saturday

Sport

Hansle Parchment stuns Grant Holloway at Xiamen Diamond League

See also

Hansle Parchment produced a superb performance to stun world champion Grant Holloway in the men’s 10m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League in China on Saturday.
Much of the focus was on USA’s Hollo

Sport

Danielle Williams follows world title with Zurich DL victory

Sha’Carri proves too hot for Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 100m

Sport

Kishane Thompson clocks new personal best at Xiamen Diamond League

Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson produced a fast finish to clock a new personal best of 9.85 for second place in the men’s 100m at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to Ch

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at Zurich Diamond League meet today

Two-time world champion Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas of the USA will face off in the women’s 200m

Sport

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League

Jamaica’s two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson followed up her recent win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a decisive victory in the event at the Zurich Di

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols