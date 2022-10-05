54-year-old bites off ‘piece of man’s ear’ Loop Jamaica

A 54-year-old man from Lime Hall in St Ann is now in hot water after allegedly biting off a piece of another man’s ear and stabbing him.

Robert Webb, a small business operator, was on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent, almost a month after the incident in his community.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that on September 9, about 9am, Webb walked up to a man and allegedly used a knife to stab him in the left side and left hand.

The police said the man managed to grab onto the knife, and Webb bit off a piece of his ear before escaping in the area.

On October 3, Webb was reportedly pointed out by the injured man as his alleged attacker. Webb was then charged by the police.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.