54-year-old woman charged after reported arson attack Loop Jamaica

A Trelawny woman was charged with arson and malicious destruction of property following an incident that occurred in Mahogany Hall in the parish on Monday, February 20.

Charged is 51-year-old Paulette Johnson of Top Town, Clarks Town, Trelawny.

Reports from the police are that at about 7:00 pm, Johnson and a man were having a domestic dispute at his home when it escalated.

The police were summoned and Johnson was warned. She later returned to the house and proceeded to set fire to pieces of clothing then to the house. The house was completely destroyed.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged on Sunday, February 26. Her court date is being finalised.