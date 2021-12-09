55-y-o man charged with child’s murder after allegedly confessing | Loop Jamaica

The Kingston Central police have charged the man accused of handling the illegal weapon that resulted in a six-year-old girl being fatally shot on Text Lane in Kingston on December 6.

He is 55-year-old James Smith of Text Lane. He has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the police are that at about 4:00 pm, Smith was repairing an illegal firearm when a round of ammunition was discharged, hitting six-year-old T-Mora McCallum of Solitaire Road, also in Kingston.

T-Mora later died at the hospital.

Smith initially fled the community but was later caught by residents. He was beaten before being handed over to the police.

The police said detectives investigating the case interviewed Smith, and he allegedly confessed to the incident.