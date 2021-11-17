56-y-o St Andrew woman charged with murder of 68-y-o brother | Loop Jamaica

56-y-o St Andrew woman charged with murder of 68-y-o brother
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
The Constant Spring police have charged a 56-year-old woman with the murder of her brother, David Brown, 68, at Long Lane, St Andrew on Thursday, November 11.

Charged with murder is Desrine Stewart, a housekeeper of Long Lane in St Andrew.

Reports are that about 10pm, Stewart and her brother had an argument, during which she pushed him.

He reportedly fell to the ground and hit his head.

While Brown was on the ground, the now accused woman allegedly swung a metal gate and hit the now deceased in his head twice.

Brown was subsequently taken to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Stewart was taken into custody on November 11, and was subsequently questioned and later charged with murder.

