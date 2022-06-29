57 new COVID cases, three deaths, 17.7% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Coronavirus
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 57 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to June 2022, were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,124.

A 102-year-old woman from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 113 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 90,875.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 142,683.

Notably, the island recorded a 17.7 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 35 are females and 22 are males, with ages ranging from six months to 97 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (33), St Catherine (nine), St James (seven), Westmoreland (six), and Trelawny (two).

There are 29 moderately ill patients, 12 severely ill patients and six critically ill patients among 1,349 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 113 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

