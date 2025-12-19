Opposition demands transparency from JPS about 7% increase in electricity bills for November OUR says it struck the right balance with 7% increase in electricity bills St. Elizabeth recovering steadily from Hurricane Melissa CASE to seek assistance from gov't to improve campus security Funds donated to government's Hurricane Melissa platform to go towards purchasing of building supplies for victims PSOJ President Metry Seaga says 7% increase in JPS bills will not have any major effect
Local News

58 Ghanaian Armed Forces personnel arrive in Jamaica to aid hurricane Melissa recovery

19 December 2025
Fifty-eight personnel from the Engineering Corps of the Ghanaian Armed Forces arrived in Jamaica last night to assist in reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith made the announcement in the Senate today.

She noted that Ghana is among the latest countries to offer aid to Jamaica after the hurricane and added that additional assistance is expected from other nations.

She said the officers are to work alongside the Jamaica Defence Force for 6 weeks and will be deployed within two days. 

She lauded countries which have played a part in the reconstruction effort thus far and noted that Rwandan officers are expected to arrive next.

