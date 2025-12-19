58 Ghanaian Armed Forces personnel arrive in Jamaica to aid hurricane Melissa recovery





Fifty-eight personnel from the Engineering Corps of the Ghanaian Armed Forces arrived in Jamaica last night to assist in reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith made the announcement in the Senate today.

She noted that Ghana is among the latest countries to offer aid to Jamaica after the hurricane and added that additional assistance is expected from other nations.

She said the officers are to work alongside the Jamaica Defence Force for 6 weeks and will be deployed within two days.

She lauded countries which have played a part in the reconstruction effort thus far and noted that Rwandan officers are expected to arrive next.