58-y-o man, woman killed in their home; attacker held, found guilty Loop Jamaica

Detectives in Westmoreland have been commended by their superiors following Friday’s handing down of a guilty verdict in the case against Jermaine Levy, who was accused of murdering a couple at their home in West End, Negril in the parish in 2019.

Levy’s trial lasted for nine weeks in the Westmoreland Circuit Court. In the end, he was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of manslaughter. His case is to be transferred to the Circuit Court, where sentencing is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 16.

Fifty-two-year-old Osbourne Richards and 48-year-old Patrizia Besio-Richards were found dead in their West End, Negril home on Friday, November 29.

Detectives at the time responded to reports of gunfire heard in the community and found the couple shot to death inside their home.