58-y-o mother and two sons charged after ‘gun find at home’ | Loop Jamaica

58-y-o mother and two sons charged after 'gun find at home'
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
58-y-o mother and two sons charged after ‘gun find at home’

A team of officers from the Trelawny Police Division arrested and charged a mother and two sons in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Kettering, Duncans in Trelawny on Tuesday, June 28.

Charged are 23-year-old Tarik Gayle, 20-year-old Tray Gayle and 58-year-old Beverly Barrett, all of Kettering in the parish.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 5:45 am, law enforcers were in the area when a premises that was occupied by Barrett and her sons was searched and the firearm and ammunition were found.

All three were taken into custody and were subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

