59-y-o man’s nude body found with gunshot wounds in Hayes, Clarendon Loop Jamaica

The Clarendon police are probing the murder of a 59-year-old man whose nude, bullet-riddled body was found in New Town, Hayes, Clarendon on Saturday.

The deceased is Roy Freeman Goulbourne, alias ‘Blacks’, of Capture Land in New Town.

According to a police report, residents heard loud explosions in a section of the community at about 8:30 pm on Friday night.

Further reports are that about 10:30 am the following day, a minor, while fetching water from a standpipe in the community, discovered the body.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, the nude body of the male was seen lying face down with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper areas.

The body was removed to the morgue after it was positively identified.