59-y-o woman killed at wake identified; 77-y-o among other victims | Loop Jamaica

The woman who was shot dead by gunmen at a wake in Central Village, St Catherine has been identified.

She is 59-year-old Marcia Dillon, a returning resident from the United States.

Reports are that the woman arrived on the island on Friday and went straight to a section of the St Catherine community to attend her mother’s wake.

Sources report that the body of her parent was flown into the island.

Reports are that while she was at the event, men with guns arrived at the area and opened fire hitting Dillon and three other men ages 77, 68, and the other in his late 40s.

The criminals then fled from the area.

The injured victims were rushed to the hospital where Dillon was pronounced dead and the others admitted.

News of the death has since plunged the entire community into mourning.

A visit by the Loop News team to the community on Saturday and distraught family members were seen weeping openly.

Some relatives were seen still seated on the ground close to where the dastardly attack took place.

One family member, who asked not to be named, recalled how after Dillion arrived on the island she was talking about her plans to enjoy a life of retirement, after working hard for several years.

However, those plans were not to be as criminals invaded the area cutting down the mother of five and leaving victims as old as 77 in the hospital battling for life.

Police have since vowed to leave no stones unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.

A female stares at the spot where the victims were shot in Spaulding Gardens, Central Village on Friday and weeps openly.