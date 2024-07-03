$5m allocated per constituency for emergency hurricane prep

The Government has provided $5 million per constituency for emergency hurricane preparations and response efforts.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the disclosure during a statement to the nation on Tuesday on Hurricane Beryl.

He said a meeting with the Parliamentary Caucus was convened to discuss the state of readiness and to apprise the members of the special allocation.

“This special allocation of $5 million per constituency is to assist with emergency cases [such as] food,” Holness said.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Jamaica, as Hurricane Beryl is currently projected to pass close to Jamaica on Wednesday.

Hurricane conditions are very likely, including extremely dangerous winds, storm surge, widespread rainfall and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, Holness encourages Jamaicans to familiarise themselves with emergency contact numbers and have them readily available.

He informed that the following numbers are crucial during this time: police, fire, and ambulance – 119; weather updates – 116; Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) – (876) 906-9674; Jamaica Red Cross – (876) 984-7860; National Works Agency – (876) 922-8050; and Jamaica Public Service (JPS): 1-888-CALL-JPS (1-888-225-5577).

Holness further noted that during the hurricane’s passage, there may be loss of electricity and water.

“The emergency services will seek to restore power and water as quickly as possible. However, citizens should not seek to remove downed poles or powerlines or disturb water mains. Please use the emergency numbers given to report damage to public utilities and do not take unnecessary risk,” he implored.

The prime minister urged Jamaicans to look out for each other, especially the most vulnerable such as the elderly and the infirmed.