6 COVID deaths recorded amid 73 new cases, 14.2% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

Six COVID-19 deaths that occurred from January to September were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,283.

A 35-year-old woman from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 87 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,429.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,663.

Notably, the island recorded a 14.2 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 42 are females and 31 are males, ranging from one month to 87 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (23), St Ann (10), St James (eight), Manchester (five), Clarendon (five), Portland (five), St Catherine (five), St Mary (four), St Elizabeth (three), Westmoreland (two), St Thomas (two), and Trelawny (one).

There are 27 moderately ill patients, two severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 913 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 96 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.