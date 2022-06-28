‘6 held in speeding car’ after reported robbery | Loop Jamaica

The Portmore police have charged six men who were nabbed in the St Andrew South Police Division when their alleged getaway car crashed in the area.

Allegations are that the men were coming from the scene of a robbery.

Charged with shop-breaking and larceny are Elvis Keith, otherwise called EJ, an 18-year-old vlogger of Milk Lane, Kingston 14; Latrell Gidden, otherwise called ‘Fresh Prince’, 21, a higgler of Pink Lane, Kingston 14; Kevin Lindo, otherwise called ‘Georgie’, 31, a higgler of Chestnut Lane, Kingston 14; Rayondo Todd, otherwise called ‘Rass’, 38, an auto body repairman of Tobias Road, Kingston 11; Javon Brown, 25, a vendor of Pink Lane; and Kyle Lewis, otherwise call ‘Boi-Boy’, 20, a labourer also of Pink Lane.

Reports from the Portmore police are that at about 3:36 am, on Saturday, June 11, the six men tore away a wooden section of a bar and cut the locks to the entrance grille. The men then reportedly prised open the door, entered, and stole several items.

The men were reportedly packing the stolen items into a Toyota Wish motor car when they were surprised by a resident who came to investigate after reportedly observing suspicious movements.

The robbers sped away.

The police were contacted and, through coordinated efforts across divisional borders, the motor car was intercepted in the St Andrew South Police area after it crashed into a concrete wall.

The six men were apprehended and the stolen items recovered. The court dates for the men are being finalised.