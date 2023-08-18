6 people killed in road crashes due to stray animals since Jan Loop Jamaica

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications, and Transport Daryl Vaz says he is looking to expedite amendments to the Road Traffic Act to levy sanctions against the owners of animals straying onto roads and posing serious threats to motorists.

Vaz, who was speaking at the Regency Petroleum Limited Paradise Service Station launch in Westmoreland on Wednesday, said he will be taking up the matter at the next meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC).

He underscored the importance of this undertaking, consequent on the frequent number of accidents that have been occurring.

“Six persons have died because of accidents caused by stray animals since the start of the year. Cattle farmers must be held accountable for the deaths and injuries that have resulted from motor-vehicle collisions with animals,” Vaz noted.

The minister, who cited the recent demise of an 11-year-old child who succumbed following a collision involving a roaming herd of cattle, maintained that this challenge needed to be decisively addressed.

“It is something that the National Road Safety Council, which I will meet with next week, must take a keen look at. We will be having a discussion on it… and you certainly will hear more,” Vaz advised.

He emphasised that “this problem will continue to grow unless there are meaningful sanctions”.

“The owners of these animals will not make immediate changes to keep them off the streets until there is serious legislative action in the form of substantial fines,” Vaz added.

He pointed out that “right now, we are still doing some tweaking to the Road Traffic Act, and I think that this is something that we will have to look at including”.

Vaz, who said the Government, by law, could impound the animals, emphasised that “it’s… therefore… our duty and responsibility… to take them off the street and impound them until such time or until they are claimed”.