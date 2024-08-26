6 strategies to ease back into the school year after summer break

As summer draws to a close, the transition from lazy days at home to structured school routines can be a challenge for both students and parents. The shift can be overwhelming, but with a few simple strategies, you can make the adjustment smoother and less stressful. Here are six strategies to help ease back into the school year after the summer break.

1. Gradually reintroduce routine

Summer often means late nights and relaxed schedules. To help your child adjust, start reintroducing a school-like routine at least two weeks before the first day. Gradually move bedtime earlier and wake up at the time they will need to get up for school. This helps reset their internal clock, making the early mornings less of a shock when school starts.

2. Review last year’s material

A quick review of last year’s lessons can help refresh your child’s memory and boost their confidence. You don’t need to go through the entire curriculum; just a few key concepts in subjects like math, reading, and science will do the trick. This will help bridge the summer learning gap and set the stage for a successful start to the new school year.

3. Organise school supplies early

Shopping for school supplies can be exciting, but it’s also a great opportunity to get organised. Make a checklist of everything your child will need, from notebooks and pencils to backpacks and lunchboxes. Involving your child in the process can make them more enthusiastic about the upcoming school year. Once you’ve gathered everything, take the time to label items and arrange them neatly in your child’s backpack.

4. Set goals for the school year

Setting goals can give your child something to look forward to and work towards. Sit down with them and discuss what they want to achieve during the school year. These goals can be academic, such as improving in a specific subject, or personal, like joining a new club or making new friends. Having clear objectives can help your child stay focused and motivated throughout the year.

5. Re-establish healthy eating habits

Summer often comes with a more relaxed approach to meals and snacks. As the school year approaches, it’s important to re-establish healthy eating habits. Plan balanced breakfasts, lunches, and snacks that will fuel your child’s brain and keep their energy levels steady throughout the day. Involving your child in meal planning and preparation can also encourage healthier choices and create a positive attitude toward nutritious eating.

6. Talk about the upcoming school year

Communication is key to easing any anxieties your child may have about returning to school. Take the time to talk to them about what they’re excited about and any concerns they might have. Whether they’re nervous about meeting new classmates, starting a new grade, or facing academic challenges, letting them express their feelings can provide reassurance. If possible, arrange a visit to the school before it starts, especially if your child is entering a new school, to familiarise them with the environment.